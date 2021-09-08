AVON PARK — The annual Avon Park High School AFJROTC September 11th tribute will include activities for students and faculty on Friday, Sept. 10. The annual event consists of a fitness challenge and flag retreat and folding ceremony. This year holds special meaning since it marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Cadets have set a goal to complete nine laps, and at the completion of each lap, do 11 push-ups. Any and all participants (teachers, students, faculty/staff) are encouraged to walk, run, or jog any number of laps they are able to perform; all in support of the cadets in this community service event. This activity will be underway throughout the school day.
A flag retreat and folding ceremony is also scheduled and will promptly begin at 3:10 p.m. at the school flagpole. There will be a reading of a brief timeline of events from 20 years ago and proceed into the retreat ceremony. Afterwards, the cadets will perform a dignified flag folding.
Cadets will strive to relay how this watershed moment changed our lives like Pearl Harbor did for our parents or grandparents.