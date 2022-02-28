AVON PARK — On Tuesday, nearly 100 people attended the Avon Park Historical Society’s banquet at the Jacaranda Hotel. The Society was delighted to be back at the historic Jacaranda, as last year’s banquet had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Avon Park Historical Society and Depot Museum is an entirely volunteer-based organization that preserves the history of Avon Park through artifacts, archives and special exhibits. They keep the history of Avon Park alive. Their activities are supported by donations, member dues and fundraisers.
Robert Cook opened the meeting with prayer. Then Roberta Flowers, a long-time member who previously served on the Board as secretary for some 15 years, gave a brief history of the Pledge of Allegiance before leading the attendees in the flag salute.
President Nancy Fisk took a few minutes to thank all the volunteers who make the Society possible. Afterwards, Mike Borders from Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc., shared an artist’s rendering of the future memorial designed to honor the 24 recipients of the Medal of Honor. Borders explained the memorial will be located at what was previously known as the Girl Scout Cabin Site, near the courthouse in Sebring.
Fisk then honored and thanked musician Jeff Klein and his wife Cynthia for 26 years of musical entertainment at the Jacaranda. This remarkable man has been playing the piano since he was 5, and never uses sheet music, playing entirely by ear.
Then the treasurer of the Historical Society, Jane Avery, recognized the sponsors of the banquet, whose histories are intertwined with Highlands County. For instance, Bill Owens Auto Sales has done business here for 60 years, and Turner Furniture for 70 years. The family-owned Skipper Ranch has been operating in Florida for seven generations, with four generations in Highlands County.
With humor and a slideshow, guest speaker Raymond McIntyre spoke on the topic of “Agricultural History of Highlands County.” McIntyre is the Highlands County Property Appraiser, and was born in Avon Park. He is a sixth generation Floridian and a third generation resident of Highlands County.
Highlands County produces blueberries, watermelon, oranges, beef, Saw Palmetto berries, and 90% of the world’s caladiums. The pineapple business never quite caught on, and the Great Freezes of 1894 ended the lemon crop that once thrived here.
When the Spanish settled Florida in the 1500s, they brought over horses, cattle and hogs. In the 1700s, the Seminoles and Crackers populated Florida, rounding up wild Spanish cattle. McIntyre pointed out that Florida had cattle 80 years before Texas did. But Floridians were not the first “cowboys” — no, in Florida they are called cowhunters.
The cattle trail passed through Highlands County, but at the time the county had no forts, no main roads or train rails. It wasn’t until 1911 that the rail system reached Avon Park, opening export of agricultural products, and enabling the town to grow. The Florida Cracker Trail Association, of which McIntyre is a member, re-enacts the Florida cattle drives of the 1800s with an annual trail ride on horseback across Florida.
After McIntyre’s entertaining history lesson, the Society outlined their dream to expand the Depot Museum and create a baseball exhibit. Before Avon Park was known as the City of Charm, it was known as the City of Champions. They’re in the very beginning of the planning stages, but to realize this dream they will need the support of the community.
The evening ended with door prizes, donated by local businesses.
The Depot Museum is located at 3 N Museum Ave. in Avon Park and is open Wednesday- Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit this carefully curated museum to experience a slice of Avon Park’s history.