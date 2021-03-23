Avon Park Lakes wants sidewalksI witnessed a presentation by someone who lives in Jacksonville for taxpayer funding to Highway Park. More funds to “enhance” a park in Lake Placid ... again. Unincorporated Avon Park does not even have one park, yet all taxpayers should pay for a running track, shade trees, and other “desired” amenities.
When do the families of Avon Park ever get anything? We have been left out of all improvements to our county. Where is the wholesome, healthy, outdoor quality of life here? We gave them almost $7,000 last month for exercise stations and now the ask is over $81,000 more.
AP Lakes is “begging” for one sidewalk where three fatalities happened in the last year, of people just trying to get to a store for groceries. In our area, we have one sidewalk going around a lake; that’s it. No place for kids to play safely or enjoy family activities at all, let alone amenities to “enhance our community.”
RPAC monies are sitting there, yet we have no place for those monies to benefit the quality of life for our families here. We should be taxed for a park 45 minutes south? There was a big influx of cash just mailed; if they “want to enhance your community,” don’t make taxpayers who don’t even have a park, pay for your “wants.”
Where is the fiscal responsibility? Where is the park for unincorporated Avon Park? Talk about hypocrisy. We pay taxes and would love to enjoy safe outside family activities, but where’s ours?
Michelle Gresham
Avon Park