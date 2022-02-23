SEBRING — A man seriously injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the name of the 26-year-old Avon Park man who died Friday, Feb. 18, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He had been there since a crash on Feb. 7 in Avon Park.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the FHP press release. However, FHP Troop F Public Information Officer Lt. Greg Bueno stated in an email shortly after the crash that a driver from Lake Placid was at fault.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this makes the eighth traffic death in Highlands County for 2022. At this same time last year, according to our records, Highlands County had two road deaths.
Both the Lake Placid and Avon Park drivers were transported, Bueno stated. However, Tuesday’s report did not include names of the deceased or injured. In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on initial press reports.
According to a press release distributed Tuesday morning, a sport utility vehicle — identified in a previous news story as a Chevrolet Trax — was northbound at 6:36 p.m. Feb. 7 on U.S. 27, approaching the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard.
The report states that the driver, a 34-year-old Lake Placid man, entered the left turn lane as three other southbound vehicles were approaching the intersection: a Chevrolet pickup driven by the Avon Park man, an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from Laotto, Indiana, and another pickup, driven by a 68-year-old man from Mount Brydges, Ontario.
Bueno wrote via email shortly after the crash that the Lake Placid driver’s Chevrolet Trax violated the right of way by turning left in front of all three southbound cars.
Tuesday’s FHP report said the impact caused the Chevrolet truck to rotate, and the Indiana SUV then hit the truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on the grass shoulder west of the intersection. Photos from the crash showed the truck on its hood.
The pickup from Ontario hit crash debris, reports said.
Any further details will be available on final reports, which must be purchased and are available only after approved by all supervisors. The process can take any time from a week to more than two months.