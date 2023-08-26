Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Anthony DeFranco of Sebring Wednesday and charged him with possession of child pornography with intent to promote. Because he allegedly transmitted the illegal file to another person, he’s also charged with using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
As in other child sex cases, the investigation was led by the Highlands County Special Victims Unit.
An arrest affidavit for DeFranco states the unit received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators learned that a Sebring Comcast customer had allegedly downloaded it. The 44-second-video includes adults having sex with a little girl.
After obtaining a subpoena for the subscriber records attached to the IP address of the Sebring customer, detectives learned it belonged to DeFranco. Promoting child pornography is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in jail. It usually carries a minimum of 5-13 years.
If DeFranco is convicted the court could designate him a sexual offender and be forced to comply with sexual offender registration laws throughout Florida and the United States.