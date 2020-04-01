LAKE WORTH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released the press report with the findings of the fatal crash involving Jiromy Ricardo Vega-Gonzalez, 20, of Avon Park.
According to the report, on March 21 about 10:17 p.m., Vega-Gonzalez was struck and killed as he was walking for unknown reasons, in the center lane of the northbound lane of Jog Road. The PBCSO report shows Vega-Gonzalez was not wearing reflective clothing.
The report also said Garvin Saint Jean, 26, of Lake Worth, was driving his 2016 Honda Civic northbound in the center lane on Jog Road. Unbeknownst to Saint Jean, Vega-Gonzalez was ahead of him walking in the road.
The report shows when Saint Jean saw Vega-Gonzalez, he swerved into the inside of the left lane of Jog Road in an effort to avoid Vega-Gonzalez. As a result of swerving, the front right side of the Honda hit Vega-Gonzalez and he was “violently thrown onto the roadway.”
Vega-Gonzalez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. An artist’s rendition was used to learn Vega-Gonzalez’s identity. The press release said he was identified by a next of kin at the Medical Examiner’s office on March 30.