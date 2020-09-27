SEBRING — A single-vehicle wreck late Friday night in Hendry County took the life of an Avon Park man.
Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the 66-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle who died in the wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 27 at County Road 720.
Next of kin has been notified.
The man was driving north in the outside lane of U.S. 27, approaching CR 720 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and overturned.
Medical personnel at a local hospital pronounced him dead from his injuries.
FHP still has the crash under investigation.
The Highlands News-Sun has an unofficial tally of 18 fatal wrecks in Highlands County
This does not include accidents outside-of-county that have included or involved county residents.