LAKE PLACID — An Avon Park man died as a result of a crash in Lake Placid on Monday afternoon. The tragedy took place about 4:19 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and County Road 17. Traffic was diverted from U.S. 27 northbound lanes onto CR-17 while the crash was being investigated.
The Florida Highway Patrol released some preliminary details of the incident in a press release Tuesday. According to the report, a 43-year-old Avon Park man was driving his motorcycle northbound on U.S. 27 in the inside lane approaching CR-17.
At the same time, a 56-year-old man from Lake Placid was driving a large dump truck across the northbound lanes from CR-17, headed to the median. The dump truck drove into the path of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle hit the back left side of the dump truck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The report shows he was wearing a helmet while driving. The driver of the dump truck did not receive any injuries.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was on scene directing traffic. Highlands County Fire Rescue and county EMTs were also on scene.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the sixth person to die on Highlands County roadways since Jan. 1. This same time last year there had been 14 fatalities recorded on county roadways.
Names of drivers and makes and models of vehicles are not given out by the FHP until the final report is finished. The process can take weeks or months.