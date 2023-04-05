LAKE PLACID — An Avon Park man died as a result of a crash in Lake Placid on Monday afternoon. The tragedy took place about 4:19 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and County Road 17. Traffic was diverted from U.S. 27 northbound lanes onto CR-17 while the crash was being investigated.

The Florida Highway Patrol released some preliminary details of the incident in a press release Tuesday. According to the report, a 43-year-old Avon Park man was driving his motorcycle northbound on U.S. 27 in the inside lane approaching CR-17.

Recommended for you