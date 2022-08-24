Avon Park rail car

Workers refurbishing Avon Park Depot rail car.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — The rail car at the Depot Museum in Avon Park is getting a “facelift.” Nick Ball and crew from NJ’s Nickelson LLC in Port Saint Lucie have given the stainless steel exterior a thorough cleaning and polish. To enhance the overall appearance of the rail car, a call for art work to be affixed to the end of the car is going out to local artists. The Call for Submission form may be obtained by calling Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.

