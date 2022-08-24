AVON PARK — The rail car at the Depot Museum in Avon Park is getting a “facelift.” Nick Ball and crew from NJ’s Nickelson LLC in Port Saint Lucie have given the stainless steel exterior a thorough cleaning and polish. To enhance the overall appearance of the rail car, a call for art work to be affixed to the end of the car is going out to local artists. The Call for Submission form may be obtained by calling Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.
Avon Park Museum rail car being refurbished, needs artists
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy Avon Park Depot Museum
-
-
Latest News
Latest e-Edition
Associated Press News
- IMedia Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- HyperX Announces New Armada Gaming Monitor Lineup
- HyperX Announces New Armada Gaming Monitor Lineup
- Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Industry Veteran Jack Wilson Joins Token as CRO to Drive Hypergrowth of Innovative Authentication Smart Ring that Stops Ransomware