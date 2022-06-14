LAKE PLACID — The Avon Park Ozone (11-12 year olds) All-Star team rebounded on Sunday morning after losing their first game of the Dixie District Tournament to Sebring on Saturday with a resounding 16-1 win over the Okeechobee Ozone All-Star team.
Avon Park came out in a flurry in the bottom of the first as Cameron Fuse, Noah Peavy and Michael Owens each singled and James Cobb smacked a double as Avon Park took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
After giving up a run in the top of the second inning on a throwing error, Avon Park took advantage of three Okeechobee errors in the bottom of the second.
Ty Parker reached on an error by the Okeechobee shortstop and Mason Bennett reached on an error by the third baseman that allowed Parker to score to make the score 3-1.
Cameron Fuse reached on Okeechobee’s third straight error on the right fielder. Noah Peavy drove in two with a double into left field and Parker Pritchett drove in a run with a fielder’s choice to second that gave Avon Park a 6-1 lead after the second inning.
After putting Okeechobee down in order in the top of the third, Avon Park exploded in the bottom of the third scoring 10 runs on seven hits to end the game on the 15-run rule after three innings.
Talon Collar started the inning with a single into left field and Michaels Owens reached on an error. Both scored on a single by Muhammad Hudson into left field to make the score 8-1.
An unsuccessful fielder’s choice and a hit batter loaded the bases with out. Peavy singled into left field to drive in two runs as Avon Park’s lead swelled to 10-1.
Two runs scored on passed balls while James Cobb was at bat, who ended up singling down the left field line. Two batters he scored with Pritchett, who reached on a walk, on a single by Collar into the left center field gap as Avon Park extended their lead to 13, 14-1.
Owens drove in Collar with a single down the right field line and Sorgio Duran ended the game with a bunt single to bring home Owens end the game in the bottom of the third with a 16-1 win.