ANDERSON, S.C. — The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the tournament Sunday. Avon Park’s Ozone All-Stars fell 9-8 in the final inning against Team Texas in its third game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series. A four-run rally in the sixth inning for Texas proved the difference on the scoreboard.

Texas got to starter Talon Collar early as a squeeze bunt brought home a runner who advanced to third on a one-out double. A two-out base hit made it a 2-0 game before Collar retired the side.

Recommended for you