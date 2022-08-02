ANDERSON, S.C. — The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the tournament Sunday. Avon Park’s Ozone All-Stars fell 9-8 in the final inning against Team Texas in its third game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series. A four-run rally in the sixth inning for Texas proved the difference on the scoreboard.
Texas got to starter Talon Collar early as a squeeze bunt brought home a runner who advanced to third on a one-out double. A two-out base hit made it a 2-0 game before Collar retired the side.
Avon Park got both runs back as an error on a grounder from Michael Owens scored Cameron Fuse and a passed ball with the bases loaded during Muhammad Hudson’s at-bat brought home Krew Cobb.
Collar came back out for the second inning where he gave his team a shutdown inning that featured a flyout, a popout and a groundout. Avon Park then took a 4-2 lead on a huge two-out double from Fuse to score Sergio Duran and Mason Bennett.
Fast forward later into the contest and the Red Devils held an 8-6 advantage over Texas. With a runner on third, two outs and Krew Cobb’s pitch count climbing, Avon Park went with Noah Peavy for the one-out save.
Unfortunately he couldn’t get the first batter he faced out as a 1-2 single into left field made it an 8-7 game. An 0-1 single put two runners on for Team Texas. Then a soft looping line drive off the end of a Texas bat fell just in front of Ma’Khaleb Owens in right field.
One runner scored on the hit. After fielding the ball, he came up and fired home in hopes of getting the second runner. However Ma’Khaleb’s throw was off its mark and the go-ahead run scored to give Texas a 9-8 lead. Peavy eventually ended the inning on a ground ball to shortstop. His team however was down to its last at-bats with the top of the order due up.
Fuse led off but the big lefty who had a big hit earlier in the game went down swinging. Peavy soon became the second strikeout victim. Cobb lasted one pitch as he grounded into a 6-3 putout to finish the game for Avon Park’s first defeat of the World Series.
It set the Red Devils up for a Monday rematch against Team Alabama. Only this time, the loser goes home.