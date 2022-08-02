ANDERSON, S.C. — The Red Devils are making some noise in South Carolina.
Avon Park’s Ozone All-Stars defeated Team Virginia 11-1 in its first game of the tournament Friday then followed it up with a 11-5 victory over Team Alabama on Saturday.
Cameron Fuse made a splash with an inside-the-park home run in his team’s win Friday. With his team up 7-1 in the third inning, Fuse ripped a pitch down into the right field corner with two runners on. The big lefty hitter rounded third base by the time both runners scored. He hustled down the line and slid head first into home to beat the throw.
Avon Park secured the mercy rule win in the fourth. Michael Owens reached to lead it off. Then the Red Devils showed patience at the plate as they worked three consecutive walks. Sergio Duran took his free pass with the bases loaded to score Owens from third base and walk the game off.
Against Alabama, the Red Devils jumped out ahead in the first inning with a five-run frame. Fuse scored from third on an infield hit from James “Krew” Cobb. A hit by Parker Pritchett loaded the bases. Noah Peavy came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 and an RBI groundout by Owens scored Cobb.
After a Muhammad Hudson walk and steal, another wild pitch to the backstop allowed Pritchett and Hudson to swipe home for the 5-0 Avon Park lead. Avon Park got another run in the second but a three-run inning from Alabama in the third cut that lead in half then two more in the fourth narrowed it to a one-run game.
However, Avon Park pushed back in the bottom of the inning with two runs thanks to an RBI grounder and error from the Alabama third baseman. And Team Florida didn’t look back after that as it added on more runs in the following innings – even after a weather delay pushed the game’s conclusion back – for the 11-5 win.
At 2-0 in the World Series, the Red Devils were set to take on the representatives from the Lone Star State in Team Texas on Sunday.
