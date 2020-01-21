AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance, the Historical Society of Avon Park and the Avon Park Library have joined together for the 2nd Florida Art & Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25 on Museum Avenue.
Inside the Community Center, will be fine art exhibits of Florida artists, barbecue cuisine, wood turnings, rustic furniture, hand-crafted jewelry and a Chihuly art design activity for children.
Outside activities at the Community Center will include a Florida Cracker Cowboy whip demonstration, sidewalk chalk painting activity by Beverly Marshall, live music, a dance performance, food vendors and handmade crafts.
At the Avon Park Depot Museum will be a Trash & Treasure Sale. Inside the museum will be two new exhibits: the eight churches in Avon Park celebrating 100 years or more, and the 100th anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote.
Jimmie Garner Butts, aka Emma Crosby, the founder’s wife, will meet and greet folks. Author Nancy Fuentes will be in the military room with her book about two brothers and the 200 letters they sent to their mom during World WarII. The letters were found at a garage sale.
Take a break and enjoy dessert in the 1948 air-conditioned Silver Palm Dining Car. The ladies will be baking fresh fruit cobblers, straight out of the oven. Ice cream and beverages will also be available.
The Avon Park Library will be showing a movie.