The Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass Blueberry Festival returned Saturday and it was a huge success, with the event taking to social media to post, “Record crowds at the Festival.”
The event sold out of vendor booths in the days leading up to the Festival, which was a sign people were ready to get out and enjoy themselves.
There were plenty of items for sale by an assortment of vendors and as the name says, plenty of bluegrass and blueberry-related items.
Highway 41 South kept the crowd entertained with some excellent music and they were happy to see the Festival return.
“We are super excited to be back at this great event,” the band posted on social media. “We have certainly missed it!”
And from the size of the crowd, they weren’t the only ones grateful to see the Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass Blueberry Festival return.