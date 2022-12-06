AVON PARK — The Avon Park Rotary held its annual golf tournament to raise money in preparation for next year’s Freedom Flight that flies war veterans to Washington D.C., all expenses paid, for two days.
Ed Davidson, president of the Avon Park Rotary, noted that is harder to find World War II veterans since it ended 76 years ago. They now send veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Ann Farrell, who just came back from this year’s Freedom Flight, is a veteran of the Korean War and said that they got to see all the monuments, Arlington National Cemetery’s changing of the guards, in which they had four members participate in placing the wreath, which she stated was quite an honor.
“I think the most thrilling thing for me was at the airports.” said Farrell. “The Vietnam veterans were not accepted very well when they returned, at the airports, going and coming back, the people in the airport would clap, wish us well and thanking us, it still gives me chills.”
“We got to see everything; it was so well orchestrated.”
Over 100 golfers participated in the tournament that consisted of three Flights. Results for each flight are listed below.
Flight 1: (1) Clay Davis, Rodney Davis, Jim Sherman and Glen Wotipka – 52; (2) Ron Barts, Dennis Dunn, Travis Dunn and Doug Gentry – 56; (T3) Gilbert Castillo, Hannah Castillo, Jordan Castillo and Cliff Steele – 58; (T3) Robert Copeland, David Hirdes, Ron Mayle and Ton Spitale -58; (T3) Abe Cervera, Ryan Magnuson and Ramon Torres – 58; (6) Zane Chappy, Junior Dexter, Bobby Murphy and Mitch Ross – 59; (7) Marty Gillilan, Cliff Klein, Steve Liske and Rick Weppler – 64; (8) April Hadden, Chris Hadden, Bruce Roberts and Diane Roberts – 65; (9) Patty Johnson, Nacy Price, Janese Schwartzkopf and Norma Virden -66.
Flight 2: (T1) Matt Dillon, Mike Kirsch, Dan McCoomb and Steve Swan – 63; (T1) Kim Chamness, Tony Chamness, Ina Hunter and Orville Hunter — 63; (T1) Cathy Brown, Harry Brown, JR Straw, Marsha Straw – 63; (T4) Dean Lemler, Bill McKown, Lew Mundt and Walter Nunnallee– 64 (T4) Rande Allen, Jack Mann, Brad Ruetz and Earl Strickland – 64 (T4) Jared Carter, Charles Devlin, Paul Devlin and Kurt Schell – 64; (7) John Barben, Scott Bradley, Tom Koppein and Bruce Lybarger – 65; (8) Charlie Fuhr, Glen Kegler, Ken Koon, Michele Koon – (66); (9) Rory Davis, Tanner Herbert, Kenny McGrath and Koy McGrath – 76.
Flight 3: (1) Bronda Minor, Rick Minor, Don Morrison and Sue Morrison – 65; (2) Marshal Bond, Damian Lusby, Brendon Melvin and Rob Spoon – 66; (3) Dave Greenslade, George Kelly, Don Rogers and Josh Rogers – 67; (4) Chet Brojek, David Hand, Kevin Jones and Nick Sudzina – 68; (5) Jim Cartwright, Janella Forcier, Bill Newell and Joe Rand – 69; (T6) Bill Jarrett, Lisa Jarrett, Jeremy Vincent and Jordan Vincent – 70; (T6) Bob Collinan, Don Rescigo, Mike Rescigo and B.C. Roberts – 70; (8) Darcisco Castillo, Josh Massey, Arril O’Neal and Kevin O’Neal -73.
For more information on the Freedom Flights; contact the Avon Park or Wauchula Rotary clubs.