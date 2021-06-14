AVON PARK — All three city AA/Coach Pitch all-star teams were in action during the second day of the Dixie Youth Baseball district tournament. Plus, a rivalry was renewed on the tee-ball field.
Lake Placid’s weekend unfortunately started and ended on the same day as it went 0-2 with losses to Sebring and Okeechobee. Meanwhile, Avon Park played itself into the championship with big wins over Sebring and Okeechobee. Then Avon Park tee-ball took down Sebring 27-16 in a competitive environment.
The first matchups of the day featured Lake Placid vs. Sebring while Avon Park took on Okeechobee.
As the designated away team, Sebring nabbed the lead in the beginning. Skylar Gill reached base after leadoff hitter Tru Sodrel struck out. A hit by Christian Toney allowed for Gill to come around and score. Austin Simms then smacked a double and gave Sebring two runners on with two outs. But Sebring couldn’t capitalize as Bently Lomeo struck out and Kaius Duvall grounded out to first base to end the inning.
Lake Placid responded as leadoff man Shaun Greathouse reached and came around to score thanks to the bat of Paxton Smith. A hit by Aiden Ruelas gave Lake Placid a similar situation to Sebring but a flyout by Balboa Davis followed an out on the basepaths by Smith and a groundout by Gage Reddick left the game tied at 1-1.
After a scoreless second, Sebring claimed the advantage again as Case Brown and Brayten Angel scored back-to-back runs to start the inning. Gill then reached and Toney brought her home again for a 4-1 lead.
Then Sebring really blew it open in the fourth as five of its first six batters are reached base and scored to give their team a 9-1 lead. Lake Placid got two runs back as Ruelas, Davis, Reddick and Layne Kody recorded four straight hits to start the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-3.
Unfortunately, Derek Davis’s squad couldn’t muster enough for the full comeback as it only scraped across two more runs over the next two innings as Sebring won 9-5.
Avon Park scored in every single inning as it earned a mercy-rule victory over Okeechobee. Macoy Pollitt and Joe Jackson both scored in the bottom half of the first for a 2-0 lead. After Okeechobee tied the game, Avon Park came back with two more thanks to Joaquin Muniz and Jake Pritchett.
In fact, Avon Park scored 12 unanswered runs from the second inning to the fourth including a seven-run fourth inning for the 14-2 win.
Then Lake Placid and Okeechobee met in the losers’ bracket. Unfortunately, it suffered the same fate Okeechobee did against Avon Park early with a 16-5 loss to end its weekend early. It had a big inning in the first with all five of its runs coming in that inning. But Lake Placid couldn’t muster anything more.
Avon Park then dominated Sebring in the final matchup of the day for AA. Sodrel put Sebring on top in the first but Avon Park came back with two runs thanks to Pollitt and Clay Germaine.
Avon Park then threatened in the second but Sebring was able to turn a double play as Mack Butler got it to first baseman Wynn O’Berry for out one and Sodrel chased a runner down the third base line for the second out.
But Avon Park turned a double play of its own to escape trouble in the third. Macoy Pollitt shoveled over to Germaine for the out at second and Germaine turned and fire to first baseman Duke Galimba as Avon Park parents roared with excitement.
Avon Park then put up eight unanswered runs from the third to the fifth inning. Sebring just couldn’t get anything going to respond. Just one batter reached base during that stretch and nobody scored until the sixth when the game was well when in hand.
Coach Mikey Pollitt said Avon Park capitalized when it did but knew his team could swing better than it did Saturday. But, despite that, his team made it to the championship where it’ll need to win just once to claim the AA crown.
But Avon Park didn’t just drub Sebring in AA, it also happened on the tee-ball field. The Avon Park tee-ball all-stars plated 27 runs against a Sebring team that downed Okeechobee National 41-19 earlier that day.
The 27-16 victory was well-received by Avon Park parents and fans. Their enthusiasm stemmed from cheering on the children and satisfaction in taking down a rival. It showed the cross-county rivalry reaches farther than just high school athletics. They hooped and hollered at each run, hit and out made on defense. Avon Park tee-ball too put itself in great position for a tournament title.