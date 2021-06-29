FROSTPROOF — The Avon Park T-Ball All-Star team continues to roll through the winner’s bracket at the Dixie State Tournament in Frostproof with a pair of wins on Sunday to propel them into the Championship game on Monday needing just one win.
Avon Park won their second game of the day by a 32-21 margin after beating Desoto 29-26 earlier in the day.
The game against San Antonio started as bleak as the storm clouds that loomed in the distance as San Antonio scored eight runs in the top of the first to put immediate pressure on Avon Park to respond in kind.
That is exactly what Avon Park did as they matched San Antonio’s eight runs to end the first inning in an 8-8 tie.
Avon Park outscored San Antonio in the second inning 8-3 to give Avon Park a 16-11 lead.
San Antonio plated four runs in the top of the third and Avon Park roared back with six as a leadoff single by Blakeley Germaine and a double by Jacob Garcia led to one run while a single by Emmalynn Bates and a home run by Jaden Hilton accounted for the first four runs to make the score at the time 20-15 in Avon Park’s favor. Avon Park added two more runs to take a 22-15 after three innings.
San Antonio tried to claw their way back in the fourth inning, sparked by doubles by Maddux Phillips and Trenton Howard to score seven runs to close the gap to one run, 22-21.
Brooke King opened up the fourth inning for Avon Park with a triple into the left-centerfield gap and scored on a double by Maxwell Albritton as Avon Park took a 23-21 lead.
A single by Germaine and a home run by Garcia into right field brought home three more runs as Avon Park expanded their lead back to five at 26-21.
Back to back doubles by Harlan Gamez and Kaeley Cunningham followed by singles by Hilton and Richard Cecil Jr added two more runs as Avon Park’s lead swelled back to eight, 28-21 after four innings.
Avon Park shutout San Antonio in the fifth inning with a three and three down performance. Avon Park fielded three consecutive groundballs; the first to Cecil at shortstop, the second back to the pitcher Cunningham and the third to third baseman Hilton; each making solid throws to first baseman Garcia to make a quick inning of San Antonio and keeping the score 28-21.
With storms approaching, Avon Park needed four runs to end the game.
Harper Turner led off with a single and advanced to second on a single by Kody McIntyre. Both Turner and McIntyre scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Brooke King to get two of the four runs to make the score 30-21.
Maxwell Albritton made the score 31-21, driving in King on a groundball back to the pitcher.
Germaine singled and scored the gamed ending winning run on a single by Bates to make the final score 32-21 and advance Avon Park into the Championship game.
Avon Park was scheduled to play Hardee in the Championship game on Monday at 4 p.m.