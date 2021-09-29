Avon Park telephone girls meet

Members of the Avon Park Telephone Girls enjoyed lunch and socializing at the Sandhill Grill at Pinecrest in Avon Park on Sept. 21.
All past female employees working out of the Avon Park Telephone District are welcome to attend the luncheons and get together with their old friends. If you worked at the phone company for four months or 40 years, you will be welcomed. There is no schedule for the get- togethers.
The “Girls” get together when they feel the need to see each other and catch up on each other’s lives. For more information, contact Holly Long or Patty Brock on Facebook or Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com. There is also an Avon Park Telephone Girls Facebook page.