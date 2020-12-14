AVON PARK — Stanley Spurlock, the city’s deputy mayor, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, according to Mayor Garrett Anderson.
Spurlock was appointed by council in November 2019 to serve in the position of deputy mayor, just one year after being elected.
Anderson told the Highlands News-Sun that he was notified Saturday of Spurlock’s death. He did not know the cause, but believed it was of natural causes.
“He will be missed by all who knew him,” Anderson said.
At the time of his election, Spurlock was one of seven candidates vying to fill three seats on the board.
Spurlock most recently voiced support for the city to reinstate its own police department and allow the termination of the contract with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement within the city limits. Last month he said reinstating the city’s police department was something he had wanted to do since being elected to office.
While Spurlock was in office the council saw the hiring of two city managers – David Flowers and Mark Schrader – and of a city attorney – Gerald Buhr. He was also a proponent of beautifying Avon Park’s Mile-long Mall, saying it was the city’s calling card that would pull more business downtown.
Spurlock had an insurance business in Avon Park.
He and his wife Linda had been married more than 50 years. The family has asked for their privacy.