Lotus pose

Demonstrating the Lotus pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

A simple way to begin the day with mental clarity is by sitting tall in yoga “Lotus Posture.” This pose awakens conscious thinking and breaks through the cloud of morning haze. Beginning the day in this posture, draws the blood through the spine, replenishes fresh oxygen throughout the body as the mind focuses simply on the breath.

These are many yoga postures to awaken the body at the beginning of a new day; the Lotus Pose is a good first choice. Sit in the middle of the bed with legs crossed, arms bent at the elbow and palms turned up and resting on the knees. The thumb and index finger on each hand form a circle as they touch together.

