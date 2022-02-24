My phone call had continued through the evening as a girlfriend and I caught up on all the adventures going on in our lives. With busy schedules and few opportunities to chat, when we do get a call going, they are always hours long. Darkness had fallen long before and we both began to realize we had early starts to our day and knew we were pushing our limits.
“I’d better get ready to sign off,” I sighed, knowing that daylight was less than the recommended eight hours of sleep away. With a Facetime yawn, she agreed. As we said our final rounds of good night as gals are apt to do, I woke the dog up and herded her to the last potty break of the evening. She slipped out the door, got a whiff of something and like a rocket sprang into action. The hunt was on.
As she crashed through the recently frostbitten ornamental bromeliad beds, I could hear the snorting and snuffling of critters scrapping. Hollering quietly to not wake the neighbors, I hoped, I grabbed a flashlight and took off running after her.
My girlfriend was hooting right along with us as I chased after the dingo and whatever small woodland creature she was going after. Fairly sure it was a possum, when I finally caught up to them it was well, playing possum, and she was trying to rouse it. Alternately barking and running up to nudge it into action, we laughed as she recoiled the moment it moved. Nearly faint with exhaustion now, I bid adieu to my phone companion and focused on separating the two furry playmates.
As I shooed Sadie Girl from Mr. Possum, he took that moment to get up and drunkenly stumble about. This only led the dingo to go crazier, if that were possible, and once again it was me juggling a dog, flashlight and smartphone in the dark. The wrestling match finally ended when I was able to crouch like a hockey goalie to give Mr. Possum a bit of offensive space to make his exit. I hollered at him to get moving – now!
He took my signal and hurriedly waddled off as I bobbed and weaved with the dog to keep her at bay. Slipping his plump cat kibble enhanced figure under the aluminum shed, you could almost hear the whine in the dingo’s chatter indicating her disappointment with the whole escape routine. Once the marsupial was safely back to bed, the dog quickly lost interest and turned on a dime. There might be cat food left in those bowls.
As I chased her back to the screen porch, we passed the cats who had lined up to enjoy the whole Possum Dingo Dance routine going down at the Harris Hacienda. We hadn’t had this much excitement since New Year’s. I reached the dog just as she finished wolfing down the remainder of the dry Meow Mix. Panting from the party time, her grinning face revealed this would be a Saturday night to remember.