SEBRING — The new year and new decade has already started off on the right foot for James and Justine Huggins. The young Lorida couple ushered in the new year with a bouncing baby boy.
Axel James Huggins entered the world at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 1 at AdventHealth Sebring. The Huggins’ seemed excited to have the New Year baby.
“It’s awesome,” Justine exclaimed.
Justine said the baby came quickly when he decided to get moving. Dr. Summer Khan was the obstetrician who delivered the little one. Axel weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches of perfection. Khan gave a special blanket to Axel for being the New Year baby; the woman who made the blanket added a teddy bear against the blue background.
When the couple took Axel home, he was greeted by his older brother Jordan and older sister Fancy and other extended family.
The couple debated their son’s name for a while.
“James was stuck on Colt, but I liked Bently,” Justine said. “He got to name Fancy. I asked a friend for some name suggestions and she came up with Axel. We liked it but didn’t tell anyone. When I went into labor everyone still thought we were going to go with Bently. They were shocked.”
Huggins will have maternity leave before returning to work at Sun Fuels in Tampa and James will soon return back to work at Kolor Trax in Mulberry.