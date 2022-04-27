Research shows that certain skills must be well-developed for a child to learn to read effectively. This set of skills is commonly referred to as “early literacy skills” or “pre-literacy skills." Phonological awareness, vocabulary, print awareness, letter knowledge, and background knowledge make up this set of skills.
When talking about early literacy skills, phonological awareness refers to the ability to hear and recognize smaller sounds in words. Let’s explore more about phonological awareness, learn how to practice it, and get some library item suggestions!
Phonological awareness is an important skill for reading as well as spelling. Developing phonological awareness can be done by singing, talking, playing, reading and writing. Individuals with well-developed phonological awareness skills are able to clap out syllables and make rhymes.
Singing allows children to hear smaller sounds in words because the words are drawn out. It also allows them to hear syllables because each syllable is sung with a different note. Another way to develop this skill is to show that words can have similar sounds. We do this by rhyming! Read books that rhyme, listen to songs with rhyming words, or play a game where one person says a word and everyone else has to rhyme with it. Don’t focus on whether the word exists, especially for younger kiddos- you just want to practice matching the sounds.
Incorporate art time to help develop phonological awareness. Ask your little one to draw pictures of animals and then take turns making the animal sounds. Help them write their name and practice making the sound of the first letter. You can also let them choose a color and then rhyme words to the name of the color. A great website for all things reading related is www.readingrockets.org.
Here are 10 book choices that emphasize rhyming and rhythm while still being fun to read:
1. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do you see? by Bill Martin, Jr.
2. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin, Jr.
3. Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney.
4. One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish by Dr. Seuss.
5. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.
6. In the Tall, Tall Grass by Denise Fleming.
7. I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More by Karen Beaumont.
8. The Napping House by Audrey Wood.
9. Cock-a-doodle-moo by Bernard Most.
10. Jamberry by Bruce Degen.
All of these items can be borrowed from a branch of the Heartland Library Cooperative. To find these items in the library catalog, visit www.myhlc.org.