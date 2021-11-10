SEBRING — The country is poised to give thanks to our veterans this Veterans Day on Thursday. Highlands County has roughly 12,000 veterans to honor, according to Highlands County Veterans Services. Retired Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt.) Brenda Back is one local hero who remembers her career in the United States Air Force fondly.
Back entered active duty in Oct. 1979, as a 22-year-old single parent, she was looking for stability and thought the service was a good fit. She used to watch old shows like the Andrews Sisters in the Boogie-Woogie era and thought it looked like fun. After talking to her two cousins who were in the U.S. Army, they counseled her to look into the Air Force. The rest, as they say, is history.
Back was in the service for more than a paycheck and after more than 25 years, she retired in 2005. She is currently working part-time as a Public Records Clerk with the county, having started in March.
“It was more of a servant. I’m here to serve. So, whatever that meant. I was there to serve my country.”
While in the service, Back was able to travel to different places and experience different cultures. She enjoyed meeting new people and finding out they even through different “we are not that different.” Her travels include England, Japan and Korea. Post 9/11 she was deployed twice to Saudi Arabia working in logistics, where she would meet her husband.
“Your family grows,” she said. “Because as you meet people, they become part of your family. Now you have this big extended family.”
With tuition assistance through the Air Force, Back was able to continue her education and earn two master’s degrees, one in Government Procurement and the other, International Relations. She said she would not have had the same opportunity in a civilian job.
“I was able to complete all my education without having any debt.”
Her son Marshal Brown was able to meet a lot of new people as they moved around, and she said he is very self-confident because of it. He did not follow in his mother’s footsteps and is a media journalist.
In addition to all of the positive aspects of her military career, Back shared her proudest day too.
“My best day in the Air Force was promotion to Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt.),” Back said. “It is the highest enlisted rank in the USAF. One percent of the Airmen in the AF are able to wear the rank of CMSgt. at any given time.”
In her spare time, Back likes to volunteer for Meals on Wheels and has taken up golf, but admits she’s a novice. She also spends time with her six granddaughters and great-grandson.