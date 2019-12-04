Yes, I’m back!
Hello dear readers. It’s been a while since the last time I spoke to you about what was going on in my world and how the struggle to take, and keep, the weight off has been. A lot has happened in the many weeks since my last column.
A ran into to a few of my readers recently and one of them asked me what my total was up to now for my weight loss. I had to think for a second before telling him 63 pounds. As I thought about it, I started thinking that it should be and could be more.
Don’t get me wrong, 63 pounds since January (10 months) is still a good thing. But it got me thinking about how many times the weight has gone up and down over just the past three months. Up a couple pounds one week then back down the next. As an example, I lost half a pound this week.
By itself, losing half a pound, or any pounds, during the week of Thanksgiving is an accomplishment. But put it in context with having gained three pounds the week before…it doesn’t feel as good. Maybe I’m beating myself up over nothing or being too hard on myself. Could be.
So, I had to go back and look at the details. What has changed and what has remained the same. Trying to find something that I could point to as a reason for the slow down in the weight coming off. My diet hasn’t changed drastically. I have allowed more bread into meals than I had before, but usually at lunch time, sticking to my zucchini noodles and ground beef at dinner time.
I still walk when I can. But perhaps the biggest change has been not visiting the pool like I used to. It started to taper off at the end of August and by early September I wasn’t going at all. There were many reasons but the biggest one was telling myself I couldn’t always go because of scheduling. While it was partially true, it became an excuse more than a reason.
Sure, I wasn’t falling back into bad habits like drinking soda or having fast food every day, but it was still a habit that was good for me and I stopped doing it. Would I be at 80 pounds lost by now if I had kept at it? I don’t know. But I’d probably feel better about where I am. So, as we begin December and get ready for the holidays, I look ahead and will work at getting back on track with the pool workouts and maybe more treadmill time.