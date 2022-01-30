This home is at 9 E. Palmetto St. in Avon Park. It is offered at $150,000 and is listed by Josh Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros.
What an awesome opportunity to own this well-built, concrete block home located just off North Lake Avenue in the City of Charm. This cute home would be a great fit for a first time home buyer, retiree or investors.
As you walk inside, you notice the enclosed porch where the possibilities are endless. It can serve as a bedroom, sitting room or family room, maybe even an office. It has the perfect amount of room to be used in a multi-purpose fashion. The dining room connects to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinetry space and also leads to the garage.
The homeowner just replaced the hot water heater and HVAC system, making it inviting for federally approved mortgage loans and investors.
As you all know, rent is in high demand, making this a great opportunity for someone out there.
It has 1,156 living square feet under air, two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. So if you are looking to downsize, this could be a possibility, especially at this price range.
The exterior is made of stone and the home is completely fenced in, offering you security, privacy and making it possible for you pet owners to let your pet’s run free.
The property is being offered by Josh Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros. He can be reached by text or phone call at 863-381-8145 or through his website at www.soldbyjrod.com