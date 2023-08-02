The new school year is just around the corner for Highlands County students. The students will enter the hallowed halls on Aug. 10.
One can almost hear the parents rejoicing at the thought of their kids headed back to structured days. However, most parents grimace when the see the length of the school supply list and know the supplies are going to cost a small fortune. Thankfully, the Lake Placid Elks have committed to helping parents out with free school supplies at the Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This Saturday at 200 County Road 621.
Free back-to-school supplies will be given out to more than 200 students. Elk’s Secretary Cathy Keck said the backpacks will be separated by grades Pre-K through 12th grade.
“This is our second year doing ‘Stuff the Bus ‘ supply drive,” Keck said. “The Elks want to ensure every student goes to school ready to achieve success.”
In addition to the supplies, the lodge members will be serving up a free lunch of walking tacos and drinks. The event will be held inside. Lake Placid barber Big Poppa will be on hand and give free haircuts to those who need them.
Toby’s Clowns will be painting faces and sharing smiles. The Lake Placid Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will attend and bring a K-9 unit. Highlands County Fire Rescue will be bringing a fire truck for the kids to check out. Live music will be performed by “Side Project Duo.”
Keck gathered all the supply lists for the Lake Placid schools. The community residents and members of the Lodge generously donated school supplies. Keck was also able to obtain a grant to pay for more school supplies.