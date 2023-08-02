elks

Elk members hand out school supplies organized by grade last year. Pictured here from left are Alesia Cheshire, Amy Ellery Gordon Ellery Jr. Grace Guest and Marge Holbrook.

 FILE PHOTO

The new school year is just around the corner for Highlands County students. The students will enter the hallowed halls on Aug. 10.

One can almost hear the parents rejoicing at the thought of their kids headed back to structured days. However, most parents grimace when the see the length of the school supply list and know the supplies are going to cost a small fortune. Thankfully, the Lake Placid Elks have committed to helping parents out with free school supplies at the Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This Saturday at 200 County Road 621.

