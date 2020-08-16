It may have been a tough decision to make, but tomorrow marks the first day that many of our students will return to the actual classroom for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
This school year will look different. Students and teachers will be wearing masks on buses and in the hallways. Some will even choose to wear them in the classroom. Even the classrooms will look different as a result of this pandemic.
Some things will remain the same.
Those of us who drive need to do our part, making sure our students get to and from school on time and in one piece. Allow a few extra minutes for your drives because school buses are back on the road and school zone reduced speed limits are back in effect.
Stop when the school bus is picking up or leaving off students. Don’t drive around them. The extra seconds you save on your trip aren’t worth the expensive traffic ticket or even worse.
Be alert for students who walk home – while they should be paying attention, many do not. As the adult, be careful on their behalf. Be ready to hit the brakes.
For parents of students, especially those who are going to school for the first time or have graduated from the elementary school to middle and high school bus routes, expect the occasional confusion as students get on the wrong bus or get off at the wrong stop. Be sure your children know where their bus stop is. If at all possible, introduce yourself to the bus driver. Emphasize the need for good manners and respect for the bus driver to your children.
Now is the time for parents to set time aside for homework, earlier bedtime hours, and making sure your children are up, ready on time, and if possible have something to eat before leaving the house.
Emphasize not just the importance of a good education, but the adventure and discovery of learning new things. Make it clear learning is a challenge, but explain how persistence and hard work leads to big rewards, including a fulfilling future.
Not every parent is able to involve themselves as much as they wish they could. A single parent working a minimum wage job simply doesn’t have the kind of time or even the transportation to attend every event. They may be so weighted down with keeping a safe roof overhead, or food on the table, they’re not be able to help when their child struggles with assignments, or learning how to read, or mastering basic math.
Which is where school volunteers make an important difference. Extra hands are essential – in classrooms, media centers, the front office and serving on District School Advisory Committees. Volunteers are always in demand to mentor, tutor and chaperone.
To volunteer begin by calling the district office at 471-5555.
We wish every student and teacher a successful and wonderful year.