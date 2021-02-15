SEBRING — Sebring Firemen had 15 barbecue teams compete last year. This year, they hope to have 20.
They have 10 so far, said J.C. Shoop, co-organizer of the annual Sebring Firemen Backyard BBQ Bash, set this year for March 26-27, the weekend after the 12 Hours of Sebring.
“A lot of these teams are coming back,” Shoop said. “We’ve got a good base.”
Last year’s event, on the first full weekend of March, was a bit chilly, and Shoop said weather is one reason why they wanted to move the event this year. It also has worked out better, logistically, for all concerned, especially since they are already out of the winter holidays, even Valentine’s Day.
Friday night, March 26, will have a concert, as it did last year, with the California Toe Jam Band, with plans to have a live act on Saturday. The daytime events will include a cornhole tournament for the general public. Food vendors will be on hand, as will the barbecue teams, vying for the people’s choice and other awards in the categories of ribs, chicken, pulled pork and brisket.
As with last year, teams will consist of first responders and backyard competition teams from around central Florida. Their entry fee is $150 for a potential $3,000 in cash payouts.
When asked if the event has ever thought of becoming a full-fledged sanctioned competition, Shoop said there has been talk of it. The work involved to make that happen, he said, is a bit much right now, so the Sebring Firemen have decided not to go there “just yet.”
As with all events starting back up this year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBQ Bash will have recommendations that patrons wear masks, observe social distancing, wash/sanitize their hands frequently and take other precautions — as much as possible while sampling barbecue.
For details and updates on the event, Shoop said, visit Facebook and look up “2021 Backyard BBQ Bash hosted by Sebring Firemen Inc.” or “Sebring Firemen Inc.”