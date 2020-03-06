SEBRING — Today kicks off the 2020 Backyard BBQ Bash, the annual Sebring Firemen, Inc. barbecue competition. The event starts today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Highlands County Fairgrounds. Admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the barbecue competition will go to Sebring youth athletics.
The name may be new but the friendly competition has been ongoing since 1994, according to J.C. Shoop, president of Sebring Firemen, Inc. The name change was to reflect a more homey, backyard feel.
The free family-friendly event will offer something for everyone’s taste, literally. About 13 teams, many first responders, will compete in the barbecue competition for their share of $30,000 in cash prizes. The categories are best ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork.
Local barbecue vendors will have their secret sauces and a shaved ice vendor will serve cool treats. Beer, wine, lemonade and desserts galore will also tempt patrons.
A free concert featuring the California Toe Jam Band will have everyone dancing from 6-9 p.m. tonight. From noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Justin Grimes Band will be entertaining the “backyard.”
The youngsters will have fun on the free inflatables and can get their faces painted. A car show will thrill gear heads from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. At 11 a.m., the suspense will come to an end as People’s Choice is announced.
The hilarious hog calling competition will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The competition is free to enter and all ages are encouraged to give it their best “sooey!”
Shoop said the purpose of Sebring Firemen, Inc. is to provide the opportunity of Sebring youth to participate in sports or academics.
“We give scholarships,” Shoop said. “The last few years we have been able to give about $50,000 and that goes to the Sebring High School sports, bands and chorus. Last year we paid for the girls softball championship rings. I hope we have that same problem this year. We might with the boy’s basketball team.”
Shoop urges residents and families to head to the fairgrounds for two days of family entertainment with food, dancing and entertainment.