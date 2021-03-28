SEBRING — The Sebring Firemen Backyard BBQ Fest had a bigger crowd than last year, organizers said, especially Friday night.
Event organizer Austin Maddox said Saturday the event had a total of 700 people in 2020, just before shutdowns went in place for the pandemic. Now, with people getting vaccinated, he said people have told them they are “happy to be out and about.”
The first night had a concert featuring two bands: Hard Candy and the California Toe Jam Band, with couples socially distancing from other couples and groups.
The next day had live music interspersed with Ian Belanger serving as DJ between the acts. At noon, while Rekindled Bits of Grass played bluegrass for the crowd, event patrons tried pulled pork from the various contestants, eventually picking K&E Little Smokies BBQ as their first-place favorite, followed by Done Right Smokin’ BBQ and Brent Meyers BBQ.
J.C. Shoop, co-organizer with Maddox, said the event looked to have 18 barbecue teams prior to the start, but several had to back out, leaving a field of 12 for competition, which was dominated by a handful of teams.
Tricky Pig BBQ won for best chicken, followed by Avon Park BBQ Company and then Done Right Smokin’ BBQ.
The best ribs award went to Avon Park BBQ Company, followed by Done Right Smokin’ BBQ and Tricky Pig BBQ.
Avon Park BBQ Company also took the best brisket award, followed by Done Right Smokin’ BBQ and then Brent Meyers BBQ.
Roger Dickey, one of the vendors running Sue-Pig BBQ LLC, said the brisket was the biggest seller among patrons, followed by pulled pork sandwiches on gals toast.
When not sampling the brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, drinks, desserts or music, patrons admired classic cars under the trees in the front or tried their throwing arms at cornhole.
The event also included inflatable playgrounds for kids.
Mayor John Shoop, J.C.’s father, said the event with temperatures more akin to early summer than early spring, said the weather was “perfect” Friday night for the concert. The event even brought in a firefighter motorcycle club from Florida’s East Coast.
Maddox said he and J.C. Shoop have already begun planning how to make next year’s event even bigger and better.