Thank you, Dorothy Harris, (Harris & Co./Wildlife Moments) for your weekly foray into the backyard. What a pleasant, informative meander in the Sunday edition of the paper. I thoroughly enjoy it and learn something each week.
While the world goes about its pandemic shut down, its infamy of violence, and its suffocating gloom for so many families that face stark hardship, Ms. Harris’s nature observations provide a small enjoyable respite to temper the mayhem.
I taught outdoor science to fifth-graders years back in a small coastal community that allowed me the ability to take them all out of doors every Friday for the type of exploring that Ms. Harris writes about. The kids waited for Friday and thrived on the wonder of their discoveries.
I truly hope that her observations and urgings to stop and investigate the minutae of the backyard find their way into homes and classrooms this fall.
In closing I would ask that the Highlands News Sun not bury her work in the real estate section of a Sunday edition.
Would you look for a nifty nature piece in the house bargain of the week page?
I didn’t think so.
Joel Foster
Sebring