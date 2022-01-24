SEBRING — County officials plan to pen a letter opposing House Bill 569.
The proposed law making its way through the Legislature, along with Senate Bill 620, allows businesses to claim damages from a county or municipality if that local government enacts or amends certain ordinances or charter provisions that causes at least 15 percent losses of revenues or profits.
There’s no auditing required to verify those numbers, said Highlands County’s Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber. The bill also specifies what kind of evidence is inadmissible in such lawsuits and requires courts to consider certain factors and follow specific guidance in those suits.
Barber told the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday that HB 569 does not define what is or is not a business and does not require a business to operate in or from a jurisdiction before the owner may file a lawsuit. Barber also said the bill would have the county pay all attorney fees and costs, even if the parties settle out of court.
“It gets worse the longer you read the bill,” Barber said. “Basically, that’s the best way that I can describe it.”
Ostensibly, she said, a bar owner could sue for limiting hours of alcohol service or an adult entertainment establishment could sue against local restrictions on that business, even if no such businesses operate in the county.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said at the meeting that she concurred with Barber’s conclusions, and advised commissioners to address the situation immediately. Commissioners voted unanimously to have her and County Administrator Randy Vosburg craft a letter for them to send, asking legislators to oppose the bill.
Senator Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, introduced SB 620 on Oct. 25, 2021, while Representative Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, introduced HB 569 on No. 11, 2021.
Also, the Senate Community Affairs Committee approved Senate Bill 280 along party lines, 7-2. It would require counties and cities to produce a “business impact statement” before passing ordinances and to suspend enforcement of the ordinances amid legal challenges, News Service reports.
HB 569 SB 620 still needs to clear the Appropriations Committee before it could go to the full Senate.
During debate on the matter, Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said the bills could block local ordinances.
“A national corporation could veto an ordinance voted on by a duly elected official local body, in a majority vote, that had open public comment for an extended period of time,” Polsky said.
Hutson said he worked with the Florida League of Cities (FLC) and the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) on certain changes to the bill, News Service reports. However, both organizations oppose the bills.
The FAC, in its news blog, calls HB 569 the “Mother of All Preemptions” and states that it “poses an unprecedented attack on local legislating and elector-approved home rule charter provisions.”
On its online notice board, the FLC lists opposition to the bills and refers to SB 280 as an unfunded mandate.