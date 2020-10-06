SEBRING — Nobody wants a negative review, but one posted to VisitSebring’s social media page, because of racially-charged posts by a county official, apparently disappeared.
However, both the man who posted it and officials with the Tourist Development Council (TDC) don’t know how it came to be deleted. Neither of them did it, they say.
“I did not remove the post. I would not have posted it if I did not believe in what I wrote,” said Guy S. Johnson, the man who wrote on the VisitSebring site that he would not spend money here now thanks to the county commissioner’s post.
When asked about it, Casey Wohl Hartt, lead marketer for the TDC, branded as “VisitSebring,” expressed similar dismay. “We did not delete the comment,” Hartt said.
Hartt said she and Chantel Brutus, TDC administrative assistant, looked immediately that day, even putting the posts in chronological order to find Johnson’s post and make a reply.
“I looked for it and then Chantal looked for it,” Hartt said. “We couldn’t even find it to reply to it.”
She said any reply would have been similar to the one made later that morning by the Board of County Commission.
The offending post, found the night of Sept. 23 on the social media page of Commissioner Arlene Tuck, said, “If Blacks now have their own National Anthem then they need their own welfare system paid for by Rich Black Athletes.”
Tuck has said she did not know who put the post on her page, but took it down the next morning and posted a message saying she had been hacked.
Several members of the community flooded that post with screenshots of other posts, apparently from Tuck’s page over the course of several months, making similar racially-charged statements.
Soon afterwards, the county’s social media had a statement signed by County Commission Chair Ron Handley, expressing regret at the post on Tuck’s page and general assurance that the county overall does not hold such views.
“Highlands County remains dedicated to unifying our community and breaking the barriers that divide us so that we, as a community, can move forward in unity,” Handley’s statement read.
Johnson told the Highlands News-Sun that the post on Tuck’s page could still hurt tourism, even now.
“I understand that a local Convention and Visitor’s Bureau needs to understand why people won’t visit their location, and why potential visitors will spread their uncertainty amongst their social and professional networks,” Johnson told the Highlands News-Sun via a private social media message.
“Visitors can be a blessing or a curse, and because I hold membership in multiple social and professional networking groups, as well as having several friends and relatives who work in the meeting planning arena, we are always looking for new and unusual places to hold meetings and gatherings,” Johnson said.
He and others in the meeting/planning field want to help small communities boost their local economy, he said, and he had heard of some of the economic issues hitting the county, and would love to assist the local economy.
“Ms. Tuck’s, and other local officials’ statements and lack of action, have made me less likely to act in that manner,” Johnson said.
When asked if some other county official might have had access to the page and may have deleted it, Hartt didn’t know who that could be.
“I don’t know of anyone who has done anything with our page,” Hartt said.
Meanwhile, the County Commission meets again today (Tuesday), and the agenda doesn’t have any specific item on it addressing this issue.
Citizens are allowed to bring up items for discussion that are not on the agenda, by filling out forms prior to the start of the meeting and submitting them to the clerk’s office representative on the dais.