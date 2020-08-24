SEBRING — If you’d heard of suspicious packets of seeds arriving from China, it’s hit close to home.
Laurie Hurner, assistant county administrator and former Highlands County extension agent, reported Tuesday that Highlands County has indeed seen the seeds arrive in local mailboxes.
She said suspicious seed packages from China have been coming into the state for the last month and a half, and Highlands County definitely got some of them.
“We have received five different packets from different constituents,” Hurner told county commissioners on Tuesday.
She wants to encourage citizens not to plan, burn, flush or even eat the seeds, as they may be harmful.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is charged with protecting the nation’s food supply from invasive exotic plants entering the country.
Hurner said agency officials have identified several seeds that arrived in packets apparently postmarked from China. Not all of the seeds were the same, she said, and not all were dangerous, but it’s unknown if all the ones received throughout the nation were the same.
She said Florida’s Agriculture Department has been working with the University of Florida Agriculture Extension Offices, and anyone who has received those seeds can drop them off at the local extension office during normal business hours.
The office is open during regular 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours, Monday through Friday, at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.