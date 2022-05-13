Bad weather accelerated by global warming
The topic of my letter is global warming. Because of the inability of the ozone layer to prevent the sun from emitting radiation in excess of the point of no return, we are suffering the results of runaway weather that is indicating a rapidly declining ability to sustain human life. What is so obvious are the daily sequences of weather cells streaming across the center of our country.
Every day we see the same devastation following the same path. Huge cells of thunder and lightning with tornado pockets strewn throughout, and guess what? We are getting these tornados and fires every single day.
Locally we are witnessing excessive damages in Sebring. The wind has been a disaster for Sebring. Not much better for the rest of the county. Summed up: Wind and fire and oddball stuff like devastating hail stones are accelerated by global warming.
John Koch
Sebring