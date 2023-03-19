SEBRING — Christie Bagne is a woman who wears many hats for General Motors sportscar teams. Her official title is assistant sports car racing program manager at General Motors, although that doesn’t tell the whole story. Bagne is involved with the Corvette Racing team, the Camaro GT4.R program and she has been named program manager for the 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

Obviously, the Corvette Racing program is in high gear right now, along with the Camaro GT4.R program.

Recommended for you