SEBRING — Christie Bagne is a woman who wears many hats for General Motors sportscar teams. Her official title is assistant sports car racing program manager at General Motors, although that doesn’t tell the whole story. Bagne is involved with the Corvette Racing team, the Camaro GT4.R program and she has been named program manager for the 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R.
Obviously, the Corvette Racing program is in high gear right now, along with the Camaro GT4.R program.
“We have the Camaro GT4 program, which is a customer racing program,” Bagne said. “That’s on track this year in 2023. We have two customer teams in the United States running that car, Rebel Rock Racing in IMSA and Black Dog over in SRO. So in terms of that program, I’m actively the primary interface between the race teams and the constructor who builds the cars for us. That’s Pratt and Miller. So GM does the powertrain for these cars and Pratt and Miller does the chassis design and engineering.”
Bagne said one of her responsibilities is to look and see if there’s anything that needs to be changed with car, making sure the teams get the right parts at the right times and other high-priority issues.
“My background is engineering, so that’s one of the parts of my job that I really enjoy; understanding different paths to move forward and looking at the different engineering solutions and the cost of the program and trying to pick the best one to support our customers.”
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, which was unveiled at January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona and scheduled to race in 2024, is a big deal and the program is putting a lot of trust in Bagne, who is definitely up for the challenge.
Bagne, who earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience, said that it’s always great to be flexible with your goals.
“Just because you’re going down a path doesn’t mean that you can’t change course, at some point,” she said. “I was into cars in high school, I liked them. But I didn’t really know a lot about racing. And I honestly wasn’t aware of the opportunities in racing.”
Bagne started a car club, which met up at a local GM dealership, and a newcomer to the club asked where they could race their cars. She didn’t know but did find out there was a local track about 45 minutes away in Waterford Hills, Michigan. The club went for an open track day and her tires were delaminating, her brake pads were shot after boiling the brake fluid — and she was hooked.
“All of a sudden, it was this interesting engineering problem of ‘why did I boil the fluid? What do I need to change? What’s different about other brake pads that makes them better for being on track?” she said. “It was so fascinating and captivating for me. So by the end of my neuroscience degree, all I wanted to do was cars and racing and engineering.”
Bagne already had already taken the math courses needed while she earned the neuroscience degree, so it took her two years to earn a mechanical engineering degree.
She interviewed with several car companies and said GM won her over and she elected to go there. But it wasn’t straight into the motorsports world. To her chagrin, she found herself working on midsize truck axles, as part of a rotational program.
“Something that I tell people is always keep an open mind and put it in perspective and be patient,” she said. “All these different experiences have ended up being actually really good and interesting. For the truck axles, it was in Colorado Canyon in the United States. But I also had the trucks that we have in Thailand, Brazil, and Australia. And they were all super interesting applications where the mining dust on the seals for the Thailand truck was creating issues or they were overloading rear axles in Brazil, because they were welding frames on the truck and using them to transport way more than they were ever designed for.”
Bagne said all of the different roles she had have helped her in her job today, where she works with Laura Klauser, GM’s sports car racing program manager. Seeing two women hold such prominent roles in motorsports is something unlikely to have happened not many years ago.
“I would say that we are the exceptions, not the rule for the most part,” she said. “So I would say walking through the paddock, we do stand out.”
She said as more women become involved in motorsports, it’s become a bit easier for those working in the field.
“In general, I would say my experience is that I’m treated with respect and I maintain credibility fairly well,” she said. “So I wouldn’t say that walking around the paddock every day, I’m just going through this constant barrage of misogyny because I’m absolutely not. Most of the men that I meet and work with at the racetrack are good guys. They’re respectful of me, they come to me expecting me to help solve their problems, as opposed to feeling like if a woman needs to help them solve their problems, they failed in some way.”