Tree pose

Cynthia Buckwalter practicing the tree pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

As mentioned many times previously, “muscle memory is created, first, in the mind” then executed through the body. Today’s practice for “Tree Pose” begins by lying flat on the yoga the mat with long extended legs and the eyes closed to visualize the execution of tree pose.

Rest quietly and let go of all tension as you deeply inhale and exhale. Slowly begin to lift one leg at a time from the floor with a flat foot. Press the lower back firmly on the floor by scooting the buttocks forward and releasing the curve in the lower spine. Stretch out each arm from the shoulder, keeping the legs firmly planted onto the mat. Slowly raise and lengthen the right leg up to the sky and hold it there. Focus on straightening the back of the knee to increase blood circulation in the lower abdomen. Raise each leg one at a time and hold the pose for several minutes, continuing to breathe as you tighten the core. Repeat five times on each side.

Recommended for you