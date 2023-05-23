With his swearing in as Wauchula police chief on Monday, Brandon Ball has come full circle.
Wauchula is where he began his law enforcement career as a part-time officer in 1995. Since then, he’s been a fire and explosion investigator with the Florida Division of State Fire Marshal-Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations, and was major in charge of overseeing field operations in the southern half of Florida.
His career has taken him up to Tallahassee and as far as Huntsville, Alabama, to train and recertify bomb technicians for the Federal Bureau of Investigations at its Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal.
His heart and home have remained in south central Florida, however.
“I never really have moved away from the Heartland,” said Ball, who refers to his period of temporary relocation to Huntsville as “just a commute.”
Tallahassee is a halfway point between home and Huntsville, he said, and with two Tennessee cities nearby — Nashville and Chattanooga — it was easy for him and Carla, his wife of 30 years, to fly in and out.
“We’ve done more traveling in the last two years than at any other time,” Ball said.
In essence, Ball’s career started in 1991, as a firefighter/paramedic and fire investigator with Hardee County Fire Rescue. He kept working that job until 1998, when he transitioned to the Sarasota County Fire Department until 1999.
From 1995 to 2000, however, he worked part time as a patrol officer and detective with the Wauchula Police Department, where he helped the department obtain its initial accreditation through the Florida Commission for Law Enforcement Accreditation.
He needed law enforcement experience before the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal would hire him, he said. The state agency did hire him in 2000. He spent the following 20 years filling several roles and ranks.
After he retired in 2020, he transitioned to a reserve role with the Florida Division of Investigative & Forensic Services (DIFS) and started his work with the FBI. In January 2022, he returned to the Heartland and was hired by the Wauchula Police Department, full time this time, as assistant chief and accreditation manager.
He said they made some substantial changes, including an update to weapons platforms, and some branding changes, including a new design for the patrol cars and a new patch, designed by Hardee Senior High School student Donald Ellis as part of a contest among students for a new design.
His move into the chief’s position was helped by others’ promotions. The deputy city manager moved into the top city spot when the city manager took a job with the county. Police Chief John Eason took the deputy city manager’s spot.
Ball said he intends to continue the same level of professionalism at the department when he starts his first official day on Tuesday.
A graduate of Avon Park High School, Ball holds numerous degrees including a Master’s Degree of Science in Criminal Justice. He teaches for a number of colleges and universities as an adjunct instructor in a variety of public safety disciplines.
Although he and Carla live in Avon Park where they raised two daughters, Shelby and Courtney — both University of Florida graduates — the couple also loves Hardee County. They met in 1992 at Pioneer Park Days in 1992. They married in 1994.
He said Wauchula’s downtown area also maintains a “nice hometown feel” with games like a cornhole toss set out on public spaces for kids, families, couples and friends to enjoy.
“This community holds a pretty special place in my heart,” Ball said. “This community appreciates what you do.”