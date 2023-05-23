New patch for Wauchula PD

Hardee Senior High School student Donald Ellis and his digital design class teacher Claire Thomas display Ellis’s winning design in a contest to come up with a new patch for the Wauchula Police Department. Brandon Ball, now sworn in as police chief, worked with the school as assistant chief on this outreach.

 COURTESY/WAUCHULA POLICE

DEPARTMENT

With his swearing in as Wauchula police chief on Monday, Brandon Ball has come full circle.

Wauchula is where he began his law enforcement career as a part-time officer in 1995. Since then, he’s been a fire and explosion investigator with the Florida Division of State Fire Marshal-Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations, and was major in charge of overseeing field operations in the southern half of Florida.

