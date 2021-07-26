AVON PARK — Brandon Ball has gone to work for the FBI, in a manner of speaking. He’s teaching public safety bomb technicians at the Bureau’s Hazardous Devices School at Redland Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
Ball served in the Division of the State Fire Marshal, now merged with the Division of Insurance Fraud, now called the “Division of Investigative and Forensic Services — Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations” (DIFS-DFAEI or “DIFS”), as a major over all the southern half of Florida, including Highlands County.
Ball, also certified as a public safety bomb tech, retired in April 2020. Two days later, thanks to contacts he’d made, he accepted a job with the Hazardous Devices School.
There are only two such schools in the country. The FBI school, a joint venture of the FBI and U.S. Army up until September 2017, and the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (NAVSCOLEOD), a Navy-managed command, jointly staffed by Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps personnel. In the U.S., NAVSCOL trains military bomb techs; FBI trains the rest.
Right now, there are approximately 3,000 certified public safety bomb techs in the country, Ball said. Training bomb techs is a matter near and dear to his heart, as much as the gold firefighter’s axe pendant he wears around his neck, a gift from his mother when graduated the fire academy in 1989, after starting at age 17.
Two other items on that gold chain are the “baby rings” from the births of his two daughters, now 25 and 20.
“They’re always close to my heart,” Ball said.
Also close to his heart is the frontline fight against terrorism. In 2010, while still working for the Division of the Florida State Fire Marshal, Brandon Ball had an opportunity to visit Ground Zero.
“That really cemented my dedication to the explosives field,” Ball said.
About his students, who need two to four years to get “spun up” on the material, Ball said, “People who want to do it are remarkably committed to learning the task.”
The task requires a lot of science, and the average law enforcement officer gets zero training on how to do a fire investigation, which is why fire departments and law enforcement depend on the fire marshal’s offices and bomb techs.
Student bomb techs are called “Baby Bombers,” Ball said, who have to learn how to assess a threat and perform a “render safe procedure,” making sure to get people out of the estimated blast, fragmentation and debris zones.
The Eric Rudolph case, early in Ball’s career, demonstrated to him the need for bomb techs and their expertise, which helped identify Rudolph as responsible for the Centennial Park bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Rudolph’s bomb killed Alice Hawthorne, married to John Hawthorne of Lake Placid, Florida, and injured 111 others. A journalist also died, Ball said, of a heart attack while running to the scene.
At the Hazardous Devices School, there is a mock-up of a city street with a gas/repair station. In one of the bays sits Rudolph’s pickup truck, confiscated upon his arrest. Five feet from it, Ball has placed a plant in Hawthorne’s honor and memory.
It was a rookie who found and arrested Rudolph, who was rummaging through a dumpster for food at the time. It was experienced officers in Sebring — then-Cpl. Viviane Buck, now a sergeant, and Officer Daniel Cordero — who responded to reports of a suspicious subject walking out the woods near Newsom Eye Clinic, who had crossed U.S. 27 and was walking northbound toward Denny’s. When officers tried to stop him, he placed his backpack on the ground and continued to walk. In the bag, officers found three PVC-pipe bombs.
Incidents like that, or when a bomb has to be rendered safe, happen more often throughout the U.S. than most people realize, Ball said. Over the last few years, bomb squads and bomb techs have provided better support to law enforcement, to make a difficult situation less dangerous for all involved.
Every three years, bomb techs have to go back to Huntsville and do a 40-hour recertification class, Ball said. It was his frequent returns that helped him build connections with staff at the school, which turns 50 years old this year — just like him. It was run jointly by the FBI and U.S. Army until September 2017. Since then, the FBI has run it.
Ball and his wife, Carla, haven’t “moved” from Avon Park, he said. He has an apartment up in Huntsville and she and he have spent his days off traveling northern Alabama and parts of Tennessee and Georgia.
“We’ve traveled more in the last year and a half than we have in the last 28,” Ball said.
Still, if the time away for this first year were to be too much of a burden on his home life, he’s prepared to quit and come back. She works for Human Resources with the School Board of Highlands County. One of their daughters, Shelby, is a teacher at Avon Park High School. The other, Courtney, is a senior at the University of Florida studying agriculture. Ball’s father and grandfather both served as fire chiefs for the city of Avon Park.
His father’s advice was “go away, wherever that is,” for five years to get experience. After that, his father said, “if you want to come home, then come home.”
Ball worked as a firefighter-paramedic with Hardee County Fire Rescue from 1991 to 1998 and with Sarasota County Fire from 1998 to 2000, working with the Wauchula Police Department to get law enforcement investigator certification from 1995 to 2000, with the goal of getting hired by the State Fire Marshal’s office, which he did, from 2000 to 2020.
In the years since, he has given seminars and classes at education facilities, such as Saint Leo University and South Florida State College, before taking a job with the FBI.
“I’m exactly where God wants me to be,” Ball said, adding that he’s “honored and blessed” to have taken part in providing training to people from all over the U.S.
Where is his next place, he doesn’t know. The lack of a local bomb squad, except for state squads based out of Tampa or Polk County, and the 30 bomb squads headquartered south of Lake Okeechobee, tells him there’s a lot more work to do.