WAUCHULA — Wauchula State Bank, celebrating over 90 years as a locally owned community bank, awarded $500 scholarships to deserving seniors graduating from Avon Park High School, Hardee Senior High School, Lake Placid High School and Sebring High School. Selection was based upon leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and letters of recommendation.
The following students received scholarship certificates from bankers with various Wauchula State Bank branch offices:
• Jace Johnston, Lake Placid High School. Presented by Vice President and Commercial Lender JoAnn Chandler, Lake Placid office.
• Analeah Karmally, Avon Park High School. Presented by Assistant Vice President and Commercial Banker Claudia Bishop, Sebring-Fairmount office.
• Zackary Taylor, Sebring High School. Presented by Retail Banking Officer Shawanna Duncan, Sebring-Lake Jackson office.
• Enrique Velazquez, Hardee Senior High School. Presented by Business Relationship Banker Debbie Hilliard, Wauchula office.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue our scholarship program during these challenging times,” said Wauchula State Bank President Donna McKown. “Although schools were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and faculty employed distance learning in an effort to finish the 2019-20 school year. Our scholarship winners maintained high standards throughout the year, and we are sure they will continue to stand out as they further their education.”
Jace Johnston, who graduated with a 3.1 Grade Point Average (GPA), was a member of the Lake Placid High School Honor Roll for the duration of his high school career. He played on the Lake Placid Dragon football team, was an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), served on the Dragon Construction Club, and participated in the Highlands County Junior Livestock organization, showing livestock he raised. In addition, he is an outstanding rodeo cowboy, participating in events and volunteering with the Florida High School Rodeo Association and Arcadia Youth Rodeo Association.
Johnston also spent time as a volunteer for numerous school and rodeo functions. He handed out Hurricane Irma relief supplies as a volunteer for Venus United Methodist Church. He plans to attend South Florida State College and work toward a degree as an Emergency Medical Technician and firefighter.
“I chose this career because I have always wanted to do this since I was about 4 years old,” he noted in a letter applying for the scholarship. “I have always been interested in saving and helping people. Since I was born on Sept. 11, 2001, the actual day of the terrorist attacks, it only makes sense to become someone that saves others.”
“I have known Jace Johnston for two years in my capacity as a teacher at Lake Placid High School,” wrote Johnston’s English teacher, Victoria Burnett, in a letter of recommendation. “During this time, I have seen Jace support his peers, become involved in cocurricular activities, and work toward his academic goals.”
Joseph L. Pearce, president of the Arcadia Youth Rodeo Association (AYRA), said, “Jace’s involvement with AYRA demonstrated his commitment to the association while serving in multiple capacities. I am certain that Jace is going to continue to accomplish great things…(He) demonstrates impressive dedication and perseverance to accomplish his goals for his future.”
Analeah Karmally, who earned a 3.2 GPA while majoring in journalism and communications, will attend Palm Beach Atlantic University. She participated in many school organizations, including the Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Student Government Association, for which she volunteered to help with food drives, toy drives, fundraising efforts for polio victims, and other community projects. While serving as a teacher’s aide at Avon Park Elementary School, she developed what she called a “passion to create a positive change in the minds of our youth.”
“My dream is to be successful in journalistic studies,” she wrote. “I would like to work for a magazine company one day and work myself up to be an editor. My main goal is to educate the young people of our society on serious topics and show them the importance of having knowledge about all the problems our world faces on a day-to-day basis.”
“I met Analeah while she volunteered her time in our summer program with Park Elementary School,” wrote Principal’s Secretary Marsha May, “She came to work every day with a beautiful smile on her face, great attitude, and was eager to greet the day. She managed every task given to her with confidence. Analeah is self-motivated; if she saw something that needed to be done, she did it.”
“It has been with great joy that I have witnessed Analeah’s compassion and concern for others as she serves as a crossage tutor in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) classrooms weekly,” said AVID Coordinator Dawn Henderson. “Analeah mentors and tutors our sophomore AVID students each week, offering them academic and social support. She is a model student for our AVID students as she has pushed herself by taking the most rigorous courses we offer. She has maintained a great grade point average and is respected by her teachers and peers.”
Zackary Taylor was diagnosed with an incurable disease called Neurofibromatosis at the age of eight. A genetic disorder of the nervous system, it causes tumors to grow on nerves. Despite having multiple brain surgeries and a heart procedure, Taylor attained a 3.8 GPA at Sebring High School, played golf on the school team all four years, was active in the Key Club, and volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club and South Florida State College Baseball Camp.
Taylor said his disease, which causes pain and swelling every day, “has never stopped me. It has only made me stronger and has taught me to never give up and to work hard for what I want.” He plans on attending South Florida State College to earn an associate degree, then go a university to further his education in the medical field.
“I want to be able to get my medical degree and be able to help other patients out there and to treat them with the understanding and the support that I receive from my team of doctors,” he said. “I want to make a difference in someone else’s life.”
In a letter of support, Sebring High geometry teacher Stefanie Dolak said, “Zack has always challenged himself academically…He has superb written and verbal skills that are a pleasure for any teacher to encounter…Zackary’s determination to excel in the face of adversity is like nothing I have ever seen.”
Sebring High Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Rick Hitt described Taylor as “a hard-working, dedicated young man who is goal oriented and looking forward to the next phase of his life following high school.”
Enrique Velazquez, the Hardee Senior High School scholarship recipient, grew up in a single-parent household as the oldest of three children.
“I watched my mother struggle to support us on a minimum wage job and no one to help us,” he said. “This motivated me to work my hardest every day to improve myself, so that in the future, I would be able to provide my family with everything they need or want. To do this, I would need some form of higher education as well as the skills necessary to navigate the pitfalls in life.”
An excellent student, Velazquez graduated with a 4.2 GPA despite a demanding schedule that included Honors and Advanced Placement Courses. In 2019, he won the Distinguished Math Award given for excellence in pre-calculus. Additionally, he earned certifications in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and QuickBooks. He plans to attend the University of South Florida to major in computer science.
“Over the last four years, I have had the opportunity to witness his dedication to both academic and extracurricular obligations,” wrote Hardee Senior High Counselor Kim Davis, Ed.S. “I have great respect for Enrique’s work ethic, determination and character. He is motivated to accomplish his goals and pursue higher education.”
An active member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Alpha Zeta Pi, which promotes projects, activities and opportunities related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), he also earned over 250 community service hours working in the school media center and volunteering in the summer at St. Michael Outreach Center.
Center Coordinator Erika Wood described Velazquez as “an asset to our community,” adding that “he stepped up when we needed a team leader, managed other volunteers and performed his duties well. His ability to coordinate his team, as a high school student, was impressive. Enrique proved himself industrious, generous, and persevering. These are all great character traits that will help him to continue to do well in the future.”