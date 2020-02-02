The past year has also tested the resolve of SunTrust Bank. The corporation has done all that was within their power to help the families in a most difficult situation and I am not talking just about money. I am sure many things have been done to help the families that are not made public.
SunTrust Bank (now Truist Bank) deserves a big “thank you” from Sebring and Highlands County. They have stayed the course through this tragedy.
If I were not already a customer, I would become one to support them as good members of the community. They are to be commended for the efforts to stay in business in Sebring. The new banking facility speaks well of this effort.
Frank Parker
Sebring