LAKE PLACID — Town staff will continue to review requests for proposals and other bids for goods and services the town purchases.
After Town Administrator Phil Williams put three options for reviewing RFPs before the council last week, the council demurred and left the review process in the hands of staff.
The options – whether to have staff continue to review and rank the top bids or hand the task over to the council or even a committee of citizens – are designed to maintain credibility in the bid process, Williams said.
The question of whether staff should continue to review bids was raised, in Williams’ opinion, when Councilman Ray Royce criticized staff for not properly vetting financial institutions that had applied to provide banking services for the Town of Lake Placid.
He made his comments in June as the council voted to approve SouthState Bank as the town’s bank for five years starting June 21, with the option for a two-year extension.
But Royce, citing a lack of staff detail in “bank charges” and improper comparisons among banks when it came to interest rates, was against giving the bid to SouthState Bank.
“I’m very concerned that we have a ranking that doesn’t accurately reflect what some banks are willing to do,” Royce said. “Nothing against SouthState Bank, we just don’t have all the information to make this decision.”
When Councilman Charlie Wilson also voted against SouthState’s bid, Mayor John Holbrook voted yes to break the tie, awarding the bid to SouthState.
That led Williams to bring the question before the council last week: Who should review and rank the bids for town goods and services?
By its inaction, the council left the job in the hands of staff.
Williams read the policies of RFP reviews in other Florida towns, including Edgewater, Labelle, North Lauderdale, Naples, Orange Park, Palm Beach Shores, and Safety Harbor.
For Williams, a thorough RFP process becomes even more important when choosing a financial auditor for the town, which is the next big job to fill.
“Any part of the auditing process could unexpectedly become important and open to scrutiny,” he said. “I don’t want any room left for suggestions of inadequate or inappropriate selection on staff’s part.”
Royce said he “has complete confidence in the staff” to review the upcoming audit RFP.