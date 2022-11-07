US--Election 2022-Oklahoma-Superintendent

Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier holds up a T-shirt with a QR code link to the Brooklyn Public Library at the Green Feather Book Company in Norman, Okla., on Oct. 6, 2022. Boismier found herself at the center of a political firestorm in Oklahoma after providing the QR code to her students and ultimately left her teaching job.

 SEAN MURPHY/AP PHOTO

NORMAN, Okla. — Summer Boismier was living her childhood dream. She grew up a bookworm, became a high school English teacher, and filled both her classroom and home with her favorite literature.

She taught her students: “Stories are what is fundamental about the human experience. We all have them.”

Recommended for you