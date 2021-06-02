GRACEVILLE, Fla. — Tricia Morris received a Bachelors in Missions degree from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF), Graceville, Florida. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen conferred degrees on 43 graduates during commencement services held Friday, May 21, 2021.
Morris is the daughter of Vaden and Mary Nealy of Avon Park. She is the granddaughter of Cynthia and Albert Thomas of Zolfo Springs and Archie and Patricia Nealy of Sebring.
Morris is a 2014 graduate of Avon Park High School. The new college graduate is a member of First Baptist Church in Graceville. Following graduation, she plans to continue to pursue a masters degree at Gateway Seminary in California.
The graduation ceremony was held outside at the Grand Bobby Pavilion located in historic Heritage Village on the beautiful campus of the College. It was perfect weather for the graduation ceremony, as graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Families were socially distanced, sitting five to a group and spaced apart, as graduates marched down the sidewalks as the Brass Ensemble conducted by BCF Professor Ronald Branning played “Pomp and Circumstance.” After the processional and invocation, the hymn “O Worship the King” was sung by all.
