SEBRING — The legal community will honor Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser for his life-long service on the bench as well as his dedication to educating the public on the law.
Fellow judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers and other members of the Highlands County Bar Association will honor Shinholser with the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award Friday.
The ceremony takes place at noon in the courthouse jury assembly room on Commerce Avenue in Sebring.
Shinholser, a mild-mannered jurist who handled some of the toughest cases in the county this year, has been a shining light for up and coming lawyers for years, said Garrett S. Roberts, president of the Highlands County Bar Association.
“The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor that the Highlands County Bar Association can award,” Roberts said. “The Bar Association does not give this award on an annual basis, nor may the recipient apply for this prestigious award. The award only goes to an individual whose decades of steadfast commitment to excellence and professionalism has made significant contributions in their career.”
Shinholser’s compassion was evident as he sentenced a young man to eight years in Florida state prison for DUI manslaughter in August. He listened as the victim’s family spoke of their loss, and when the defendant’s father angrily asked the judge why his son – who had been 17 at the time of the fatal crash – hadn’t been charged as a juvenile.
Shinholser, who has spent decades on the bench, calmly explained to the father that the Legislature lets prosecutors determine how and whether to charge crimes. Other judges might have let the question hang in the air. The father’s question did not require a response, but Shinholser felt the defendant’s father deserved an answer.
“Judge Shinholser has demonstrated selfless service to the citizens of Highlands County,” Roberts said.
Roberts and the Bar Association also will unveil a photograph of Shinholser that will hang in the jury assembly room.
Shinholser, a Tallahassee native, graduated from Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 1976. Gov. Jeb Bush appointed Shinholser to the circuit court – which includes Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties — in 2002. He became a senior judge after retiring from the full-time bench in 2016.