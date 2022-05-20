SEBRING — Judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers, and other court professionals honored retired Highlands County Prosecutor Steve Houchin on Thursday for his life work seeking justice for crime victims.
Houchin was among other legal figures that the Highlands County Bar Association honored during the association’s first Law Day in three years.
When presenting Houchin with the Judge J. David Langford Professionalism Award, 10th Circuit Judge Angela Cowden called Houchin a “talented attorney with a very professional manner,” who at one time prosecuted every first-degree murder and child sex crime in Highlands and Hardee counties.
Cowden told the crowd that Houchin has received countless letters of commendation from relatives of homicide victims who turned to the native Kentuckian for justice. Citing his deep respect for families of homicide victims, she said Houchin is a very quiet person, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. “Praise is very hard for this person to accept.”
Houchin headed the prosecutor’s office in Highlands and other 10th Circuit counties for years, and before his retirement last year, mentored a new generation of prosecutors.
Langford, a senior judge, joined Cowden on the stage to present the award to Houchin, who made his way to the stage through a standing ovation.
“It’s an honor just to be included with this distinguished group, much less to be recognized in retirement,” Houchin said to laughter. “In fact, I recommend it (retirement). The pay is not so good, but the hours are great.”
He also joked with the senior judge, “This is usually the point where Judge Langford would say, ‘Objection sustained, counselor, have a seat.’ I’m going to do exactly that.”
Attorney Garrett Roberts won the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Award, which recognizes passionate dedication to teaching children about the responsibilities of being good citizens, of following the law, and protecting the youngest in society.
Roberts, general counsel with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, spent months training as a police officer to better understand what law enforcement officers go through. He visits local schools to speak to children about the importance of following the law and the role of police in society.
Raymond W. Hancock, manager of administration for the Clerk of Courts, won the Highlands County Bar Association Law Day award for more than 20 years working as the public face of the courts.
“Our recipient was born for this award,” said Andres Oliveros, who presented the award to Hancock. “For him, dealing with the public is an art form.”
The local bar association has since 2006 awarded a college scholarship that honors Janette Seamans Branham, the assistant state attorney who was shot 13 times by her husband on July 26, 2005. According to Oliveras and other bar members, Janette Seamans Branham had long lobbied for a scholarship of meaningful size that will help a local youngster pay for a college degree.
Adriana Martinez, an advanced placement student at Avon Park High School, was presented the scholarship at the end of the Law Day luncheon.
“Before she died, Janie was always insistent on establishing a scholarship to help the youth of this community, not just a few hundred dollars … but something comprehensive that would see one student through an entire course of education at South Florida State College.
Martinez, a high-achieving student who volunteers with Special Olympics, Relay for Life, and runs cross country, thanked the bar association members.
“This scholarship will help because it will open an opportunity for me to finally better myself,” she said. “To have a career I am proud of to have that will help people in their time of need, and help my family.”
The gathering included Florida’s Chief Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady, who spoke on the changing Constitution; Langford; 10th Circuit Chief Judge Ellen Masters; Circuit Court judges David Ward, Heather Beato and Angela Cowden; 10th Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas; 10th Circuit Public Defender Rex Dimmig; Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz; Sheriff Paul Blackburn, and others.