SEBRING — When deciding to hire a professional to perform a service, experience and knowledge are likely to be important. For a home inspector those things would include holding certifications. Regarding certifications, more is better.
Jeff Baranski is a master home inspector, and he has several of them.
Baranski, who inspects both residential and commercial properties, recently opened a business in Sebring called Construction Inspections and Education.
“People choose me because I have a lot of different certifications,” he said. “I can do lead for the old houses. Asbestos and mold, it’s big problem here ...”
Baranski added that he has certification for Chinese drywall and does wind mitigation and four-point inspections.
Something he doesn’t want to get involved with is septic tanks.
“I don’t want to do that,” he said.
Baranski is involved with the National Association of Certified Home Inspectors as a partnered instructor/mentor. He has proctored state home inspector exams. He believes there are some people who attended his school in Sarasota in the last two years that are working as inspectors in Sebring.
“I can’t wait to meet them,” he said.
Baranski said he “loves” doing commercial inspections and believes there is a need for that type of inspection locally.
He said for a full inspection he compiles a detailed report that can be several pages and will include dozens of photos.
“Most of the buyers now are not here to buy a house,” he said. “They buy the house on the internet.”
Baranski noted that in addition to many photos, he will make lots of comments so that people will know exactly what is happening with the house. The photos are important in pointing out things that are not seen the first time.
“Sometimes we have to come back because we see something bizarre on the picture,” he said.
Baranski believes that his background as an engineer has been beneficial as an inspector, saying experience is “very important.”
“You need to see everything,” he said, noting that he tries to use common sense in that if something doesn’t look right there is a reason for that.
Born and raised in France, Baranski served in the French Army for 24 years. He received training as an engineer when he was in a military school in France starting in 1978 and ending in 1983. He also graduated in electric and electronic specialty and later in general construction.
Baranski was living in French Guyana where he operated a construction company and a paint factory. He had been to Florida several times, visiting friends in Englewood.
He got into the inspection business to help a man who was a home inspector. The man was injured in a car accident, and he asked Baranski to take a class and do some inspections.
It was around 2008 when he got the business going on his own.
The move to Sebring came as a result of Sarasota becoming too stressful of a place to live. The heavy traffic was an issue as well.
It was the peacefulness and the relaxing atmosphere that attracted him to Highlands County.
Baranski, who said he gives discounts to veterans, has been trying to get the word out about his business. He is a member of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce and Heartland Association of Realtors. The phone numbers to reach him are 941-623-8623 or 863-273-7723.