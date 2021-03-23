Barbara A. Allan
Barbara Ann Allan, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Friday morning, March 19, 2021. She was born Sept. 16, 1961 in Rangely, Colorado, the daughter of Charlotte Adams Ruley and James Ruley. Barbara has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 30 years. She was Christian by faith. Barbara was a CNA. She worked for the Florida Hospital-Heartland in Sebring and home health care. Barbara was also a cosmetologist and enjoyed music, life and laughter.
She is survived by her children, Amber Lee Cauffield, Mason William Scott, Joey Alexander Allan, Lee William Allan, and Halley Olivia Barrett; siblings, Keith Ruley and Pamela Staub; and four grandchildren.
The family will have private celebration services. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997