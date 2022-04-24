Barbara A. Harrell
Barbara (Bobbie) Ann Harrell, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022. Her family from Michigan visited her before her death. Bobbie was a loving wife, aunt, sister, and friend. She was born on Sept. 5, 1930, to Bertha Belle (Brown) and Leslie Estie Bell in Flint, Michigan. She was married to the love of her life, Max A. Harrell, for many happy years and was a companion to him until he preceded her in death. Bobbie had her first dog as a child at the age of five. Throughout the rest of her life, she always had dogs. Sweety, a Yorkie, was such a comfort and joy after her husband passed away.
Bobbie graduated from Gaines High School in 1948 as Valedictorian of her class. She worked for General Motors in Flint, Michigan, at Buick, Ternsted, and GM Parts for over 23 years. She was a Parts Order Clerk. Her brother worked there also, and she was always close to him throughout her life. In her early years she developed a love of driving new Corvettes, and had six over a span of many years with license plates to match telling what number Vette it was. She lived on Lake Fenton and enjoyed boating. She was a member of the Moose. For over 50 years, she belonged to the American Business Women’s Association and served locally as President and Treasurer.
She relocated to Sebring and was a member of the Women’s Club for over 25 years, volunteering on several committees. She served as President for four years and was in charge of rentals. Bobbie was always well dressed so it was easy for her to put on many fashion shows for the Club which raised money for their Scholarship fund.
Bobbie became a butterfly fanatic once she was in Florida and had a flight cage in her backyard. Her whole yard was turned into a sanctuary for caterpillars to go through metamorphosis to become a butterfly. She was a member of the Butterfly Club and often gave tours of her yard. This was very peaceful and tranquil for her. She also had a glass orchid house with over 100 plants. Two years in a row she won the neighborhood Christmas lights contest.
She was an enthusiastic euchre player which started as a family tradition in Michigan when she was young. She belonged to the Red Hats, the American Legion Post #69 and the VFW. She enjoyed lunch on Fridays with the Lunch Bunch.
With her kind heart, she will be dearly missed by her family in Michigan including her niece, Stephanie Bell of Dexter, Michigan; and nephews, Bradford “Red” Bell of Roscommon, Michigan and Greg (Connie) Curtis of Caseville, Michigan and their families. Her brother, Bill (Marian) Bell; and her sister, Jane (Bob) Curtis, preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months in Sebring.
